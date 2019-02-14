Germany-based wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group announced that it has secured a 133MW order to supply 34 turbines for Syvash wind farm in Ukraine.

For this order, the manufacturer will install 34 turbines from the N131/3900 series for the construction of the first phase of the Syvash wind farm by the end of this year.

The wind farm will be built in the Kherson region, on the north shore of Lake Syvash. Once completed, the wind farm is estimated to produce a total of 250MW.

Nordex has signed the contract with Powerchina, which will build the wind farm for the local project company SyvashEnergoProm.

SyvashEnergoProm is a joint venture between the Norwegian project developer NBT and Total Eren, a French- based renewable energy IPP.

Nordex SE CEO José Luis Blanco said: “This order marks the perfect entry into the Ukrainian market. We are looking forward to collaborating with such experienced partners, and are proud that our turbine technology is to be used in what will be the largest wind farm in Ukraine.”

The wind farm is expected to be completed after the final construction phase in 2020, and once completed, would feed 850,000MWh of clean electricity into the grid per annum.

The wind farm is capable of supplying electricity that satisfies the needs of approximately 100,000 households in the municipality of Rivne, Ukraine.

In January 2019, Nordex Group has secured contracts worth more than 84MW to deliver 27 turbines for different customers at four wind farms in France.

The contracts included order to supply the Pays d’Anglure wind farm with six N131/3600 turbines for EDF Renewables which marks the third wind farm to be built by EDF Renewables in collaboration with Nordex.

Eurowatt has ordered five N131/3600 turbines for the Parc du Rio windfarm, along with one N100/3300 turbine and JP Energie Environnement has ordered for installing two N131/3000 turbines and four N131/3600 turbines for the Brinay wind farm.

Nordex said that the orders it has received for all these projects also included a service agreement covering several years.