German wind turbine-maker Nordex has secured two major orders, totaling nearly 324MW, in Argentina and Australia.

For the two orders, Nordex will supply Delta4000 series turbines. The first order was placed by Argentinean independent power producer (IPP), Genneia to supply 38 of its N149/4.0-4.5 turbines, with an installed capacity of 4.38MW each. Turbine installation is expected to take place in the third quarter of this year.

The turbines will be part of the pooled project, Chubut Norte II, III & IV, which will be located in southern Province of Chubut near Puerto Madryn. Nordex is already working on other projects of Genneia, which include Pomona I & II projects with a total capacity of 113.1 MW.

The German company has also received an order to supply 35 of its N149/4.0-4.5 turbines for the Mortlake South Wind Farm project to be located in the state of Victoria in the south-east of Australia for Acciona Energy Australia. The order was placed in the first quarter of this year.

Mortlake South Wind Farm was selected in the Victorian VRET (Victorian Renewable Energy Targets) auction process last September. Infrastructure works are already taking place at the wind farm, which is expected to come online in the middle of next year.

Nordex claims that for the Mortlake South Wind Farm, which is located about 6km from the town of Mortlake, its N149/4.0-4.5 platform is ideally suited, as the site has an average annual wind speed of about 7.7m per second.

The green electricity generated from the wind farm will be enough to be supplied to 115,000 Australian households, while avoiding 532,000 tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere annually.

Nordex Group chief sales officer Patxi Landa said: “In addition to our successful sales in Europe, we are now increasingly meeting with significant interest in the N149 turbine in other international sales regions, like recently in Argentina and now in Australia.

“This order is yet another indication of the confidence placed in our state-of-the-art technology.”