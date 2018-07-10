The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed agreement for the development of seven Critical Gas Development Projects (7CGDP) to deliver about 3.4 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day (bscfd).

The 7CGDP, which is said to be an integral leg of the NNPC’s gas development strategy, aims to bridge gas supply gap by 2020 and support 15GW of power generation for the country.

NNPC group managing director Maikanti Baru said that the projects will bridge the estimated shortfall in gas supply and also close the demand-supply gap in the domestic gas market.

In order to support the completion of the projects, project management consultants DeltaAfrik/Worley Parson & Crestech/Penspen have also been selected to work with NPDC and NNPC JV Partners and other stakeholders.

The project consultants will work with NNPC and partners to revalidate and undertake relevant technical studies to the development plans as well as provide financial advisory services for project funding/financing strategy and appraise the fiscal requirements for viability and advice on interventions, if required.

The 7CGDP include development of the 4.3 trillion cubic feet (TCF) Assa North/Ohaji South field; development of 7TCF NPDC’s Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 26, 30 & 42 as well as the development of 6.4 TCF Unitized Gas fields including Samabri-Biseni, Akri-Oguta, Ubie-Oshi and Afuo-Ogbainbri.

Others projects include the development of 2.2 TCF Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) JV Gas Supply to Brass Fertilizer Company; cluster development of 5 TCF OML 13 to support the expansion of Seven Energy Uquo Gas Plant; and the cluster development of 10 TCF Okpokunou/Tuomo West in OML 35& 62.

Baru noted that the firm is working with other agencies such as the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Nigerian Content Monitoring and Development Board (NCMDB), among others, to ensure timely approvals for the project.

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) is handling three out of the seven projects.