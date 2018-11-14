Danish company NKT, in a consortium with VBMS (now Boskalis), has won a turnkey order for the replacement of high-voltage AC interconnector system between Denmark and Sweden.

The work involves design, production and installation of four 400kV high-voltage power cables as well as removal of the old system.

The interconnector system has been established to ensure efficient power transmission between Denmark and Sweden.

Original cables for the interconnector system across the sea of Öresund, which have been installed in 1973, are to be replaced.

The NKT-VBMS consortium has won the turnkey order for the new 400kV high-voltage (alternate current) cable system.

Swedish national grid operator Svenska kraftnät owns the power link, which plays a key role in maintaining the high transmission security of the two countries.

NKT executive vice-president and head of high-voltage solutions Andreas Berthou said: “Interconnectors between countries are essential to ensure an efficient energy distribution across the continent and we are always happy to take part in the development and maintenance of the power grids.

“We are pleased to be selected for the project replacing the Öresund connection and are looking forward to continuing the close relationship with Svenska kraftnät and Energinet.

“With this order we continue to maintain market traction and underlining our strong position in the high-voltage market.”

The 36km of 400kV HVAC extruded power cables will be manufactured at the NKT factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, in 2019.

NKT will be responsible for the cable design, manufacturing and the onshore installation. Boskalis will retrieve and recycle the old oil-filled cables and take up the offshore cable installation.

The project is expected to be completed in 2020.

Recently, NKT announced that it has secured orders for high-voltage cable for the UK offshore wind farms Hornsea 2 and Triton Knoll as well as for the oil platform Johan Sverdrup 2 in Norway.

NKT’s share in the contract for the Öresund connection will be approximately €22m.