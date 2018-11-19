NKT has signed a pre-construction agreement (PCA) for delivery and installation of export cable system for the proposed Inch Cape offshore wind farm in the UK.

Located in the North Sea around 15km off the Angus coastline, the Inch Cape offshore wind farm will cover an area of approximately 150km2.

The offshore wind farm project is being developed by Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, a subsidiary of Red Rock Power.

NKT has signed the PCA for the delivery of export cable system in consortium with Boskalis Subsea Cables & Flexibles.

The agreement nominates the consortium as the exclusive supplier and installer for the export cable system for the Inch Cape offshore wind farm.

A final order for the delivery of the system is conditional upon final contract negotiations and the project owners providing NKT a notice to proceed.

The finalization of the contract is expected to take place during the second half of 2020, if the offshore wind project gets selected in the next UK Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction.

The next UK CfD auction is anticipated to be conducted in the second quarter of 2019.

NKT Interim CEO Roland Andersen said: “Being the exclusive supplier of the export cable systems for the prospective Inch Cape offshore wind, confirms our forefront market position in the offshore wind segment.

“Furthermore, the current activity level within offshore wind supports our view that the business is picking up again on project awards and realization.”

The Inch Cape project involves the manufacture of nearly 170 km of 220 kV AC offshore export cables at one of NKT’s two high-voltage power cable plants. Boskalis will be responsible of the installation of the cables.

The Inch Cape offshore wind farm will connect to the grid at the former Cockenzie Coal Power station in East Lothian. Currently under development, the project is expected to enter construction in 2020.

In August, Inch Cape Offshore had submitted a new application for consent to Marine Scotland to develop an offshore wind farm.