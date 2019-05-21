High-voltage cable project designed to can enable power supply to Gina Krog using power-from-shore solution planned for Johan Sverdrup 2 project

NKT has secured a contract from Equinor for a 132kV high-voltage cable project that will connect the Gina Krog and Johan Sverdrup 2 platforms in the North Sea.

Under the contract worth around €29m, the Danish power cables supplier will supply and install 62 km of a 132kV AC XLPE high-voltage power cable between the two offshore platforms.

By connecting the platforms, Equinor can enable power supply to Gina Krog from shore by utilizing the already planned power cable that will connect Johan Sverdrup 2 to the onshore power grid.

NKT’s association with Johan Sverdrup 2 project

In October 2018, NKT won a contract worth around DKK820m (€110m) from Equinor Energy to supply a 2x200km long cable system for the Johan Sverdrup phase 2 development offshore Norway.

NKT executive vice president and HV solutions head Andreas Berthou said: “I am very pleased that we continue the close collaboration with Equinor to support their focus on reducing the environmental impact of the oil and gas production with power from shore cable connections.

“By connecting the two platforms we confirm our strong market position as a reliable turnkey provider of high quality cable systems in the oil and gas segment supporting the growing industry focus on reducing its CO2 emissions. Here, we have a key differentiator in our ability to provide the most energy efficient offshore installation driven by the capabilities of our cable laying vessel NKT Victoria.”

By supplying power from shore to the Johan Sverdrup project, Equinor expects to bring down CO2 emissions by an estimated 460,000 tonnes per year.

Last October, Equinor and its partners inaugurated the power-from-shore solution that has been designed to provide electricity to the Johan Sverdrup project for more than 50 years. The power will be sourced from the onshore grid and converted to DC at the Johan Sverdrup project’s onshore converter station at Haugsneset.

For Johan Sverdrup development phase 1, the onshore power solution will have a capacity of 100MW to facilitate production of up to 440,000 barrels per day. For the Johan Sverdrup phase 2, the power from shore capacity is planned to be expanded to 300MW.