Lincoln Gap Wind Farm, located near Port Augusta in South Australia, has exported its first energy generation with project owner Nexif Energy offering financial solution to keep the project on track.

Nexif Energy has proactively negotiated with Senvion and made successful arrangements to ensure continued progress on the Lincoln Gap Wind Farm while Senvion addresses its financial difficulties and requirements.

These arrangements will be implemented over the coming days and include the provision of funding for Senvion’s on-site subcontractors through direct payment of amounts owing to continue work on the project, which is quickly taking shape.

Nexif Energy has been working hard on the positive pathway forward for the project and its workers over the past two weeks since becoming aware of Senvion’s difficulties.

At the same time, the Lincoln Gap Wind Farm has celebrated a major milestone. Early last week sustained operations commenced from the first of the wind farm’s turbines with the project exporting its first meaningful generation to South Australia’s electricity grid. Since then, another two wind turbines have commenced operations.

Founder and Co-CEO of Nexif Energy Matthew Bartley said: “We are pleased with the progress made on commissioning by Senvion Australia in light of the uncertainty over the past two weeks and look forward to continuing good progress given the new arrangements in place to channel financing to the project’s subcontractors and service providers.’’

Senvion’s direct subcontractors on Lincoln Gap Wind Farm have been notified of the arrangements with payments targeted over this coming week.

Work on the project is proceeding and erected turbines are being commissioned with increased pace with three wind turbines now operating and exporting power to the grid. One extra tall crane is currently on site for lifting the wind turbines on top of the towers and a second such crane is due on site in early May to substantially increase the rate at which the turbines are established and generation output over coming months.

