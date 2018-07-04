Nexans has been awarded a contract by Equinor to provide complex umbilicals with power, fiber-optic and hydraulic elements for the $953m third phase development of Troll field located on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

Under the contract, Nexans will be responsible for the design, manufacture and supply of static umbilicals, including high voltage power elements, high-pressure hydraulic lines, low-pressure hydraulic lines, a methanol and glycol (MEG) service line for chemical injection, a spare line and fiber-optic communications – all within a single cross-section.

Nexans said that a 20km umbilical will link the Troll A platform to Template W1, whereas a 7km umbilical will link Template W1 to Template W2.

The scope of the contract also includes supply of connections, terminations and other umbilical accessories.

The Troll’s third phase involves development of the Troll West structure, which lies in water depths of approximately 330m and located 25km north-west of the Troll A platform.

The subsea production systems comprise two subsea templates or manifolds, as well as nine trees.

Each of the manifolds comprise four well slots while the production wells will be drilled and tied-back to the Troll A platform in order to recover the gas reserves.

Nexans plans to develop, manufacture and test the complete umbilical system its facility in Halden, Norway.

Nexans Subsea and Land Systems Business Group senior executive vice-president Vincent Dessale said: “Nexans has established an impressive track record in delivering umbilical projects for the Norwegian continental shelf and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with Equinor by delivering this key contract for Troll Phase 3″.

Nexans plans to deliver the umbilicals for the Troll Phase 3 in the first quarter of 2020. Production from the field is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2021.

Equinor has 30.58% stake in the Troll field while other partners include Petoro with 56% stake, Norske Shell with 8.10% interest, Total E&P Norge with 3.69% stake, and ConocoPhillips Skandinavia with 1.62% interest.

According to estimates, the field still contains reserves of six billion cubic meters (38 billion barrels).