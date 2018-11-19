Nexans has secured a contract worth more than €150m from Orsted to deliver export cable for 1.4GW Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm.

Under the contract, Nexans will deliver 200 km of the 245 kV high voltage alternating current (HVAC) subsea export cable system for the near shore section of Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm.

Located in the North Sea, nearly 89km from the Yorkshire coast, the offshore wind farm is the sister project to Hornsea 1.

The Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm is expected to supply enough electricity to power over 1.3 million homes.

Currently under construction, the wind farm is expected to enter into operations in 2022.

Nexans subsea and land systems business group senior executive VP Vincent Dessale said: “For the last decades, Nexans has been a key actor in the offshore wind market, known for its technical leadership in providing turnkey cabling solutions for new generations of offshore wind farms.

“Building on our expertise and long-standing partnership with Ørsted, we are delighted to contribute to the construction of the world’s largest offshore wind farm.”.

Nexans will manufacture the cables for the Hornsea 2 project at its Norway site in Halden.

The Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm will be equipped with Nexans three-core HVAC submarine cables.

The cables will be part of the near shore section of the export circuits connecting the wind farm’s reactive power substation to the onshore substation.

For Hornsea 1, Nexans Norway had supplied 139 km of three-phase 36 kV subsea cable inter-linking a total of 58 wind turbines and connecting them to the offshore transformer station.

The Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm will be equipped with 165 SG 8.0-167 direct drive turbines to be supplied by Siemens Gamesa under a contract awarded to it in June 2018. Each of the 165 turbines will have a generating capacity of 8MW.

The project will help in reducing nearly 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 and 46,000 tonnes of SO2 emissions annually.