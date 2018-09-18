The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has invited bids for the development of 1.1GW of offshore wind projects.

The bidding round is expected to help the New Jersey State to reach its target of generating 3.5GW from offshore wind by 2030. The announcement was made by NJBPU after a call made by the Governor Phil Murphy to open two additional 1.2GW solicitations for offshore wind, one in 2020 and another in 2022.

The solicitations are expected to add significantly to the state’s ambition of generating 100% renewable electricity by 2050.

Developers who seek to build offshore wind farms in the federal waters will have to submit applications for approval. Submission of applications will begin on 20 September and will close on 28 December this year.

NJBPU president Joseph Fiordaliso said: “Today’s action marks an historic step in the implementation of Governor Murphy’s clean energy agenda. Offshore wind energy will help drive down our dependence on fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gases that cause climate change while creating jobs and providing a boost to the economy.”

“The opening of the 1.1GW window, coupled with the Governor’s announcement for the deployment schedule for the full 3.5GW solicitation, provides unparalleled certainty and incentive for developers and manufacturers to anchor a supply chain right here in New Jersey that can serve the entire eastern seaboard.”

In January, Governor Phil Murphy signed an Executive Order directing the state administration to initiate the process to develop 3.5GW of offshore wind energy by 2030.

The Order allowed NJBPU and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to work together to establish the Offshore Wind Strategic Plan for the state.

Governor Murphy said: “In the span of just nine months, New Jersey has vaulted to the front of the pack in establishing this cutting-edge industry.

“We campaigned on rebuilding New Jersey’s reputation as a clean energy leader and that involves setting an aggressive timetable on offshore wind. Thanks to the Board, today we took another enormous step toward realizing that goal with the largest single-state solicitation of offshore wind in the country.”