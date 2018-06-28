Neste and Borealis Polymers have partnered with Fortum Power and Heat, Helen, Vantaan Energia and Porvoon Energia– Borgå Energi to conduct preliminary study on recovering and utilizing excess heat generated at the Neste and Borealis industrial manufacturing facilities in Kilpilahti.

The study will focus on the technical and economic impacts of recovering excess heat at these facilities and recirculating it into district heating systems in Porvoo and the Helsinki metropolitan region.

The two facilities located in Kilpilahti produce a significant amount of low-temperature excess heat, but no cost-effective solution exists to recirculate the energy. As technologies keep developing and companies are looking for solutions to reduce the carbon footprint of their heat generation, it is the right time to research the feasibility of heat recovery.

The preliminary study will be conducted by Neste Engineering Solutions Oy in co-operation with Gaia Consulting Oy, and the two parties expect to release study results in spring 2019.

Source: Company Press Release