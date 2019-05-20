Neste and Air BP are supporting the business aviation sector’s Sustainable Alternative Jet Fuel (SAJF) initiative and helping drive its adoption with operators and aircraft manufacturers.

The European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) will take place in Geneva on 21-23 May 2019, and European business aviation community has an option to refuel with sustainable aviation fuel at Caen airport in France.

The fuel has been produced by leading renewable fuels producer, Neste, and supplied by Air BP to Caen Carpiquet (CFR/LFRK) airport in France. Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel is produced from non-palm renewable and sustainable raw materials. The fuel supplied will produce up to 80 percent fewer emissions over its life-cycle compared with conventional jet fuel.

“Our industry’s ambitious carbon reduction targets will only be achieved with support from across the entire supply chain. Initiatives like this give operators direct exposure to sustainable aviation fuel helping us to overcome any obstacles in its adoption. At Air BP we believe it is important to keep working with multiple suppliers, customers and partners, and using expertise from across the global BP organisation, to support the commercialisation of sustainable aviation fuel,” said Irene Lores, global sales and marketing director, general aviation, Air BP.

“We are extremely happy to be able to offer sustainable aviation fuel to the business aviation community. In decreasing emissions from aviation, sustainable aviation fuel made from waste and residues represents the best viable drop-in alternative to fossil liquid fuels for powering commercial aircraft. Collaborating with Air BP, we can find the best ways of developing robust supply chains to ensure that sustainable aviation fuel is more widely accessible to aviation customers”, says Peter Vanacker, Neste’s President and CEO.

The availability of sustainable aviation fuel at Arlanda and Caen airports follows the announcement last month that as part of a collaboration agreement signed in October 2018, Air BP and Neste are ready to supply sustainable alternative fuel to airline and airport customers in Sweden.

Air BP has supplied its sustainable aviation fuel to commercial airlines customers at over 10 airport locations, including at Oslo airport in Norway, where together with Neste it was the first to supply sustainable aviation fuel through the existing airport fuelling infrastructure. In 2018 Bombardier’s demonstration fleet was refueled with BP Biojet in Stockholm Arlanda en-route to EBACE and Air BP has also supplied airlines on an ad-hoc basis at airports including Stockholm Bromma (BMA/ESSB), Karlstad (KSD/ESOK) and Göteborg Landvetter (GOT/ESGG).

Neste is increasing renewable jet fuel production volumes significantly over the course of the next few years. Currently Neste is ramping up capacity to produce up to 100.000 tons per year total in the US and Europe. With the planned Singapore refinery expansion Neste will have the capacity to produce up to 1 million ton of low-emission renewable jet fuel by 2022.

Source: Company Press Release