NEC Energy Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC, has secured contracts for 19MW energy storage projects in the UK.

The contracts won by NEC are full turnkey projects and will be supported by Nippon Koei (NK) to execute the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) scope.

The first of the two energy storage projects is located at the Port of Tilbury, which is the largest multipurpose deep-water port on the River Thames.

With a capacity of 9MW, the energy storage system will be co-located with London’s Port of Tilbury industrial port facility.

The facility will feature NEC’s GSS Grid Storage Solution, which is expected to one of the largest behind-the-meter battery storage systems in the country.

It will use a metering scheme, installed by Nippon Koei, to enable the battery system to reduce the Port’s peak demand. Besides, it will integrate with existing renewable generation on site.

NEC Energy Solutions CEO Steve Fludder said: “These project awards and the continued success of the Gore Street Energy Storage Fund demonstrate investors’ confidence in the value of energy storage as an attractive, long-term investment in a rapidly growing global market.”

The second energy storage project is located on Lower Road in Brentwood, Essex.

It will be a 10MW project that will be a grid tied NEC GSS Grid Storage Solution, offering front of the meter grid services.

Developed by Origami Energy, the two energy storage projects were acquired by Gore Street Energy Storage Fund.

Construction on the facilities at Port of Tilbury and at Lower Road is schedule to begin in December 2018 and January 2019, respectively.

The two facilities are expected to enter commercial operations in mid-2019. They will benefit from three diversified revenue stream contracts including services to the capacity market, participating in TRIADs and providing dynamic firm frequency response services to National Grid.

Gore Street Capital, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (GSF.L)’s investment adviser, CEO Alex O’Cinneide said: “We are delighted by the strong progress that Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has achieved in continuing to build the UK’s first listed diversified portfolio of energy storage opportunities.

“The EPC contracts are an important milestone in the commercialization process and we are delighted to have secured such a highly regarded partner.”