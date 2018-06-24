NEC commissions 48MW energy storage system for EnspireME in Germany

NEC Energy Solutions (NEC) has completed the installation of 48MW energy storage system for EnspireME in Jardelund, Germany.

The battery system has 50MWh of storage capacity and will generate revenue from primary reserve market by providing reactive power to stabilize the transmission grid.

Transmission system operators (TSOs) in Europe are needed to secure certain number of capacity reserves to prepare for sudden power loss or an extensive blackout.

Eneco and Mitsubishi, the joint venture partners of EnspireME said that they will investigate connecting the battery to local wind farms and further provide value for wind farm owners by storing excess electricity generated during periods of curtailment.

Eneco generation & storage director Hugo Buis said: “We have been very impressed with the NEC team who have worked tirelessly to get this project up and running in about 8 months to the point of operations.”

For the project, NEC has offered turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services which included its GSS end-to-end grid storage solution and its AEROS proprietary energy storage controls software. The energy storage building houses about 10,000 lithium-ion battery modules that are enough to store power for about 5,300 German households for 24 hours.

NEC Energy Solutions CEO Steve Fludder said: “As the largest battery energy storage system in Europe, this is truly a landmark project and one that our entire NEC team is extremely proud of.

“This investment in energy storage will generate revenue for Eneco and Mitsubishi Corporation in the primary reserve market and also demonstrate the economic benefits of pairing energy storage with renewables, first proven with solar and now with the abundant wind generators in the Jardelund region.”