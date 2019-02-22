UK and Netherlands-based subsea provider N-Sea has announced that it has been awarded two £multi-million contracts.

Managed and supported by N-Sea’s Aberdeen base, the first is a three-year contract, awarded by an international operator. The workscope will take place across a number of the operator’s UK North Sea assets and includes air diving inspection, repair and maintenance, in addition to light construction requirements from its diving support vessels and dive daughter craft.

Additionally, and following an initial framework contract award in 2018, N-Sea will also undertake a two-year project for another North Sea operator, comprising inspection, repair and maintenance on two of its North Sea assets. The project will see N-Sea provide its client with a variety of services similar to the highly successful scopes already provided in 2018.

Commenting on the awards, N-Sea Chief Operating Officer Roddy James said: “Given that the North Sea market is still in recovery phase, we are delighted that we continue to build a genuinely robust orderbook within the region.

“These contracts have been awarded by returning customers and is entirely reflective of the quality and experience provided by our project teams, who consistently deliver above expectation, and maintain a focus on providing safe and efficient operations for our customers. Both contract awards will see N-Sea utilise two dive support vessels for up to 250 days in 2019, which is a great place to be at this point in the year.”

N-Sea specialises in subsea services for the renewable, oil and gas, and telecom/utility industries, as well as for civil contracting communities. With a focus on safe and efficient operations, N-Sea provides near shore, offshore and survey services to asset operators and tier 1 contractors.

Source: Company Press Release