Murphy has secured a contract worth around £35m from National Grid to install a key power cable near Croydon in South London.

Under the contract, Murphy will be responsible for the replacement of one of two high-voltage underground cables, which is part of the country’s essential power networks.

Murphy will handle the designing, installing and testing of the new power cable.

Besides, the contract will include replacing the tunnel ventilation and telecommunications system.

As the current cable line is nearing the end of its asset life, National Grid has finalized to replace the circuit with a new ‘XLPE’ cable system.

Murphy CEO John Murphy said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this contract and look forward to developing our relationship with National Grid to carry out this essential work. We have decades of experience installing cables, as well as building the tunnels that house them.

“I’m pleased we can use our engineering expertise to play our part in upgrading the country’s power highways and maintaining reliable supplies for millions of consumers.”

To increase the performance and resilience of the network, the new cable will be installed inside the existing Croydon tunnel.

The company is expected to work on the contract in October 2018. The installation and related work is due to be completed by October 2020.

National Grid has awarded the contract after a competitive tender to undertake the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a new 400kV cable circuit between the Beddington and Rowdown substations, through the existing Croydon tunnel.

National Grid project engineer James Kennerley said: “National Grid are pleased to be working with J. Murphy & Sons Limited on what is an important asset replacement project which will provide security of electricity supplies across South London.”