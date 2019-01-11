Murchison Minerals has doubled the size of the previously announced VTEM airborne survey and tripled its mineral land holdings at the Zn/Cu/Ag Brabant VMS project.

Murchison announces that it has tripled its mineral rights holdings at its 100% owned Brabant VMS project in central Saskatchewan with the recent staking of 14,807 hectares of mineral claims contiguous to its current land holdings. The company now controls 221.8 km2 of mineral rights over a strike length of approximately 29km.

Preliminary interpretation of the ongoing VTEM airborne geophysical survey shows multiple conductors that range in strike length from 200 metres to in excess of 6km. They are located within a favourable Archaean greenstone belt geological environment that has the potential to host a prolific VMS camp.

Several of these strong electromagnetic (EM) conductors have coincident magnetic (Mag) highs, which is the case with the Brabant McKenzie VMS deposit located within Murchison’s claims. Preliminary analysis of the various conductors suggests that their depth vary from sub-cropping to in excess of 200 metres. St-Pierre Geoconsultant Inc. is reviewing results of the VTEM survey.

Additional claims were staked to cover a lake sediment gold anomaly located at the south end of the Company’s land holdings. This anomaly was originally identified as a result of a 1975 lake sediment sampling survey undertaken by the Geological Survey of Canada. This gold anomaly appears to share similar characteristics to the lake sediment gold anomaly associated with the Seabee gold mine located about 30 kilometres to the southeast.

VTEM Airborne Survey:

Murchison initiated a 551 line kilometre helicopter based VTEM airborne survey including magnetics over much of the new claims acquired in the past 2 years. The airborne survey is being completed by Geotech Ltd.’s Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM Max) geophysical system. Preliminary results from the early flight lines were highly encouraging, identifying a number of strong EM/Mag anomalies, which led to the decision to stake additional claims and to double the survey size to 1,050 line kilometres.

This survey has confirmed that all of the known sulphide-bearing mineral showings in the land package are associated with strong EM conductors. The survey continues to identify new anomalies, which is very encouraging as VMS deposits tend to occur in clusters.

A number of these EM conductors share similar characteristics with those registered over the wholly-owned Brabant McKenzie VMS deposit where a resource of 2.1 million tonnes averaging 9.98% Zn equivalent in the indicated and 7.6 million tonnes averaging 6.29% Zn equivalent in the inferred categories has already been identified. Previous studies on the Brabant McKenzie VMS deposit concluded that it lies in a similar geological setting and is of the same age as the Flin Flon VMS mining camp in Manitoba.

The final report on the ongoing airborne VTEM survey is expected in early March.

