Murchison Minerals said that it has acquired more ground adjacent to its Brabant-McKenzie property in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan by staking and is intending additional ground geophysics at the property.

The Company continues to expand its regional review of mineralized showings on the Property and surrounding area.

The Company has recently staked an additional 1,301 hectares of ground adjacent to and southeast of the current Property in order to cover prospective geology and reported mineralized showings hosting anomalous copper and zinc values

New Claims

The Company staked claims numbered MC00011056 adjacent to the Property which covers previous work outlined in Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (“SMDI”) 0429 assessment report (“SMDI 0429”).

As noted in the assessment report the area, “hosts a sulphide zone that was traced for a length of 2,000 ft (609.6 m) over widths of up to 20 ft (6.1 m).

Several trenches along the zone expose rusty weathered quartz-feldspar-actinolite gneiss containing abundant pyrrhotite and graphite and a small amount of chalcopyrite. The sulphide mineral content ranges from about 60% to over 90%.

Within this zone a showing consisting of a sulphide lens hosting pyrite, pyrrhotite and minor sphalerite and covering an area of 2 ft by 30 ft (0.6 x 9.1 m) is noted. One sample of massive pyrrhotite from the showing gave 0.36% Cu.”

Other showings noted in SMDI 0429 and located within MC00011056 include:

“A 2,400 x 500 ft (731.5 x 152.4 m) northeast-trending fine-grained pyrrhotite zone containing low (anomalous) copper and zinc values was identified on the east shore of Brabant Lake

A sulphide lens hosting pyrite, pyrrhotite and minor sphalerite and covering an area of 2 ft by 30 ft (0.6 x 9.1 m). One sample of massive pyrrhotite from the showing gave 0.36% Cu.

Several boulders 2 to 4 ft (0.6 to 1.2 m) in diameter at the south end of the zone, consisting of essentially of massive pyrrhotite with abundant graphite and scattered irregular grains of chalcopyrite.

[Trench no. 4] is approximately 1,400 ft (426.7 m) to the east of the Brabant Lake shore [ which] exposed a 20 ft. (6.1 m) width of nearly massive sulphides pyrrhotite-pyrite + minor chalcopyrite and wurtzite (associated with pyrite and sphalerite) and graphite.

Wurtzite and hydrozincate were noted in association with pyrite but not with pyrrhotite. Several assays gave 0.25% Cu. Mineralized float from the showing area assayed 0.24% Cu.”

The Company also staked claims numbered MC00011057 approximately 2.0 kilometres southeast of the Property based on showings noted in SMDI 0436 assessment report. It notes the identification of “showings that host chalcopyrite associated with pyrrhotite in schistose rocks.

Chalcopyrite makes up a much higher proportion of the sulphides than in other type of sulphide zones.” The Company does not know of any follow up work that has been conducted on this showing since the initial discovery in 1969.

All mineralized values noted are historical only and have not been verified by Murchison.

Murchison is planning a regional summer prospecting, sampling and mapping program over the showings on the newly staked ground, to further defined their potential as exploration targets as the Company works to demonstrate the VMS potential of the area.

The Company will also be conducting additional prospecting, sampling and mapping over the TOM2, T2T, Priority 3 geophysical anomalies in order to further define these anomalies as drill targets.

Priority 3 Geophysics Anomaly Update

The Company has submitted permits for a ground electromagnetic and magnetometer geophysical survey on the Priority 3 VTEM airborne anomaly. Additionally, it has submitted bid tender requests to a number of geophysical contractors. The Company expects to initiate this survey in early to mid-July 2018.

Qualifying Statement

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures have been reviewed and approved by Kent Pearson, P. Geo., and Finley Bakker, P. Geo., who are qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Mr. Bakker is an independent consultant to Murchison and the Brabant-McKenzie project. Mr. Pearson is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

