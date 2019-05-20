Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) has contracted with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) to provide the full temporary power package of generators, personnel and vessels, during the turbine installation phase of the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm.

Located in the North Sea, around 43 km off the coast of Lowestoft, the project will comprise of 102 Siemens SWT-7.0-154 type turbines, giving a total capacity of 714 MW.

MRE Director Toby Mead commented: “With our temporary power provision for SGRE on multiple European projects, including Galloper, Rentel and Beatrice over the last 12 months, we have continued to enhance our offering and supplied a compliant, cost effective and efficient service. We are looking forward to continuing that relationship on the East Anglia ONE project; an offshore wind farm that is hugely important, not only to those parties involved, but to the UK offshore wind industry as a whole.”

MRE’s scope commences in May 2019.

