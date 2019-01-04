The Mosaic Company has acquired the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 404 permit for its Ona phosphate mine project in Hardee County, Florida.

This was the final remaining permit for the project and secures 160.2 million tons of phosphate rock for future mining. The overall project covers 22,483 acres with 16,778 acres of land permitted for mining. The western extent of the project will extend the life of Mosaic’s Four Corners mine by fourteen years, while the eastern extent will provide mining for future decades at the South Pasture mine once production resumes at that facility.

Mosaic president and CEO Joc O’Rourke said: “This important project helps secure the continued operation of our Florida manufacturing facilities.

“It will deliver tremendous value to the local community, our employees and our investors well into the future.”

Permitting efforts for the Ona project began in 2011. Mining permits from the State of Florida were issued in 2015 and local government permits were secured in July, 2018.

Source: Company Press Release