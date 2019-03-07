Chet Morrison Contractors (Morrison) has acquired two pipelay/construction barges and a saturation diving system from an undisclosed seller in a move to double the size of its pipelay barge fleet.

The new assets acquired by Morrison are the LB Super Chief and DLB Subsea Vision barges along with a 12-man ABS-classed portable saturation diving system.

Financial aspects of the deal were not disclosed by the Louisiana-based energy service provider, which is engaged in delivering infrastructure projects to clients across the oil and gas and renewables sectors.

The first asset it acquired – the LB Super Chief is a 265ft x 72ft ABS-classed pipelay barge. The vessel, which can accommodate 93 personnel, is equipped with a 100 KIP pipe tensioner.

LB Super Chief, a US flagged, is said to offer extended capabilities for pipe size and water depth lay and recovery.

The second acquired vessel – DLB Subsea Vision is a 415ft x 100ft ABS-classed pipelay and construction barge. The vessel can accommodate a maximum of 140 personnel and is equipped with a PDI Large Diameter Pipelay System with a 100 KIP pipe tensioner, a moonpool and a 300-ton Seatrax crane.

The saturation diving system, on the other hand, is an IMCA-compliant diving system, which has a capability of diving to a maximum depth of 1,000ft.

Morrison said that the acquisition complements its current fleet of pipelay barges made up of the CM-15, CM-9 and two saturation diving systems among others.

Morrison CEO Chet Morrison said: “We are excited about this strategic acquisition as it will significantly enhance our capabilities for greater pipe size and water depth operations; globally broaden our service offerings to our clients; and offer employment opportunities for many mariners, divers and other craftsmen.

“This coupled with our ongoing upgrades to our existing fleet demonstrates the commitment to our clients, employees and the overall industry, reinforcing MORRISON as the trusted subsea infrastructure solution.”

Earlier this week, the company said that it completed dry docking of its Joanne Morrison saturation support vessel (DSV) for upgrades. The 240ft saturation diving vessel hosts all equipment needed to help divers to lower into the water and make subsea connections, carry out subsea repairs, abandon pipelines and other tasks.