Mineral Commodities’ wholly owned subsidiary, MRC Graphite has executed an agreement with Mondium to undertake early contractor involvement (ECI) and front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the Munglinup Graphite Project.

MRCG is in the final stages of completing a Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) for the Munglinup Graphite Project in Western Australia which will provide the pathway to a final decision to commence construction. In addition, environmental permitting is ongoing and the current schedule, cognisant of regulatory processes and south coast seasonal variation, offers the opportunity to engage a highly regarded engineering and construction firm to deliver additional value to the Munglinup Graphite Project through a purposeful ECI and FEED program.

Mondium is an incorporated joint venture between Monadelphous Group Limited (“Monadelphous”) and Lycopodium Ltd (“Lycopodium”). Mondium leverages the skills of both companies to provide technical and delivery solutions to its clients.

Mondium brings together the complementary strengths, resources and experience of Monadelphous in construction with the Lycopodium innovative, fit for purpose multidisciplinary engineering expertise and minerals project delivery. Mondium’s combined wealth of experience and resources provides full project development and execution capability, from conceptual early design through to project delivery.

Executive Chairman Mark Caruso said, “Given the current tightening of resources in the mining project space, MRC is very pleased to have formed this relationship with a highly regarded engineering and construction firm. This will enable MRC to undertake significant value-add for the Munglinup Graphite Project through ECI and FEED stages, leading into construction later in the year, subject to approvals and a decision to mine.

“Mondium and its owners, Monadelphous and Lycopodium, are extremely well qualified and experienced in flotation design and construction and MRC looks forward to developing the Munglinup Graphite Project as safely, quickly and cost effectively as possible to ensure MRC emerges next year as a low cost, high quality graphite producer.”

Source: Company Press Release