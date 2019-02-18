Monarch Gold has announced the resumption of diamond drilling at its wholly owned Croinor Gold property, 50km east of Val-d'Or, Québec.

Before being suspended due to the winter freeze, the 2018 diamond drill program enabled Monarch to extend the limits of the deposit, returning numerous intersections with high grade gold values over good widths, such as 18.40 g/t Au over 1.6 metres, 8.24 g/t Au over 9.0 metres, 43.25 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, 74.23 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 17.26 g/t Au over 1.95 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth.

The purpose of the 1,750-metre drilling program that will start in February 2019 is:

To finish the 2018 drilling program.

To drill high potential targets on the Croinor Gold property.

“Exploration to date on Croinor Gold has demonstrated the strong potential for increasing the size of the Croinor Gold deposit and finding new zones on the property,” said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch. “This greenfield drilling program on high potential targets is further proof of Monarch Gold’s confidence in finding more gold on its 151 km2 property.”

Source: Company Press Release