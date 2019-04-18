COOEC-Fluor Heavy Industries (COOEC-Fluor) has completed fabrication of two offshore modules for CNOOC’s Dongfang 13-2 Gas Fields development project in the Yinggehai Basin of the Beibu Gulf of Western South China Sea.

The project involves the development of high-pressure and high-temperature gas fields which lie at a water depth of approximately 70m, southwest of the Dongfang 13-1 gas field.

The two modules, which include a new central platform and one wellhead platform, will make up part of new offshore oil and gas production platform located in the western South China Sea, 132km west of Dongfang City in China’s Hainan province.

COOEC-Fluor fabrication yard operations director and Fluor vice-president Chris Vertanness said: “This project epitomizes how the COOEC-Fluor team consistently executes with excellence.

“More than 2,000 craft workers safely delivered the project on budget and on schedule with extremely high quality and productivity.”

The platforms will feature three wet gas and three dry gas compressor trains for gas reinjection and export as well as three SGT-600 power generation trains each with 25MW capacity.

As part of the contract signed earlier, COOEC-Fluor was responsible for assembling, commissioning and loading out the two offshore modules which have a total weight of 19,100 metric tons.

CNOOC’s DF 13-2 development project involves drilling of 30 production wells and installation of one central platform and two wellhead platforms.

Upon completion, the project is expected have peak production capacity of 43,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The project, which is owned and operated by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), forms part of the company’s $12.7bn investment program.

The program aims to bring the Dongfang fields into production along with the Stampede, Weizhou 6-13, and Penglai 19-3 oil fields to help China meet its growing demand for energy.

According to estimates, the Dongfang gas fields hold 100 billion cubic meters of gas reserves.

COOEC-Fluor is a joint venture of Fluor and Offshore Oil Engineering (COOEC), a subsidiary of CNOOC. It owns, operates and manages the Zhuhai fabrication yard in China’s Guangdong Province.