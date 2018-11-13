Mitsubishi Electric has announced that a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) verification facility that the company has built at its Transmission & Distribution Systems Center in Amagasaki, Japan will launch operation on 26 November.

The new verification facility will support the company’s entry into the global market for voltage-source converters systems (VSCs). Mitsubishi Electric is targeting more than 50 billion yen (approx. US$ 450 million) in global orders for HVDC-Diamond systems by 2020.

HVDC systems help to reduce CO2 emissions by enabling the efficient integration and expanded use of renewable energies, including photovoltaic and offshore wind power. Mitsubishi Electric estimates that the global market for HVDC systems was worth about 770 billion yen (approx. US$ 7 billion) in 2017 and is expected to grow by approximately 6 percent per annum.

There are two types of HVDC systems—VSC systems and line-commutated converter (LCC) systems—of which the former does not require an external power source for commutation and the latter does. VSC-based HVDC systems are expected to attract greater demand because they require fewer conditions for connecting transmission lines.

Mitsubishi Electric is launching its VSC-based HVDC business to meet needs in the global market for modern power systems. Through its new verification facility, the company will offer highly reliable systems through verifying function and operation performance including a fault on the AC network and DC network with actual scale.

Source: Company Press Release