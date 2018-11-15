Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has won a contract to carry out equipment refurbishment at two Taiwanese thermal power plants with a combined capacity of 1,650MW.

The contract to MHPS for the Nanpu Power Plant located in Kaohsiung and Datan Power Plant in Taoyuan were given by Taiwan Power (Taipower), a Taiwanese publicly owned electricity provider.

While Nanpu Power Plant comprises a single unit of around 250MW capacity, the Datan Power Plant features six units with a total capacity of around 1,400MW.

The Nanpu was delivered in 2003 while the Datan plant Stage-I was delivered in 2005. Both the plants are natural-gas-fired, which incorporate gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation systems.

As per the full-turnkey order, the company will work on the refurbishment of seven M501F gas turbines alongside Mitsubishi. The refurbishment work is slated to be completed in August 2019.

The order from Taipower also covers a low-NOx (nitrogen oxides) combustor and also supply of spare components.

According to MHPS, refurbishment at the two Taiwanese thermal power plants will focus on replacement of combustors with the company’s new FMk8 model, which has been designed for low-NOx performance to offset NOx emissions by nearly 60%.

The company said that the performance enhancement program at the two power plants will target increased generation capacity and higher efficiency primarily by upgrading the turbine blades.

For both the Nanpu and Datan power plants, MHPS will carry out the design, manufacture, procurement, installation and also test operation of the upgraded equipment.

The company, in a statement, said: “Gaining momentum from the new order from Taipower, going forward MHPS will focus on proposing its low-NOx, performance-enhancing solutions to Taiwan’s entire power industry, including independent power producers (IPPs).

“The company will devote its full resources to the successful completion of this new project as a litmus test for attracting expanded orders, and in the process MHPS will make robust contributions to providing stable power supplies in Taiwan and reducing environmental loads.”

Earlier this month, the power generation technology provider bagged an order from India’s NTPC to provide additional installations of flue-gas desulfurization (FGD) systems for the Mouda-II and Rihand-II&III thermal power plants. The three Indian coal-fired power plants have a combined capacity of 3,320MW.