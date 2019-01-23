Entergy Texas has given an order to Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) to deliver two gas turbines for its 993MW Montgomery County Power Station in Willis, Texas.

Expected to enter into operations in 2021, the Montgomery County Power Station, which is being built at the existing Lewis Creek site, will help Entergy serve more than 455,000 customers across 27 counties in Southeast Texas.

The two gas turbine generation units to be delivered by MHPS for the power plant are air-cooled versions of the MHPS G-Series.

Entergy Texas president and CEO Sallie Rainer said: “The Montgomery County Power Station will supply the energy to help our communities and customers prosper.

“This power plant will not only provide needed generating capacity for Southeast Texas, one of the fast-growing regions in the U.S., but it’s another step in our ongoing effort to modernize Entergy‘s generating fleet to provide power more efficiently, affordably and with fewer emissions.”

The combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant will incorporate an emissions control technology that will reduce emissions compared to the existing fleet. Overall, the project is estimated to generate savings of $1.7bn over the next 30 years for Entergy Texas customers.

MHPS Americas president and CEO Paul Browning said: “The power station will feature proven advanced class gas turbine technology to boost efficiency and reduce emissions.

“We also will incorporate MHPS TOMONI digital capabilities to enhance connectivity with Entergy Texas. This allows us to use cloud-based big data analytics and machine learning to leverage the massive amounts of data that are generated during plant operations, driving optimum power plant performance, flexibility and reliability.”

The Montgomery County Power Station, which is being built with an investment of around $937m, marks the third order for MHPS gas turbines by an Entergy subsidiary in the last 22 months.

In September 2018, McDermott International was given a full notice to proceed from Entergy Texas to start construction on the Montgomery County power plant. McDermott was given an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract, worth $500-750m, from the Entergy subsidiary in 2017.