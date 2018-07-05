Compelo is using cookies

We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.

ContinueLearn More
Close
05 Jul 2018
News

MHPS to provide parts management services for Germencik geothermal power plant in Turkey

By Surya Rao Akella
Continue reading

Recommended companies

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has secured an order from Gurmat Electric Generation, to provide parts management services for 7 years for Germencik geothermal power plant in Turkey.

Image: Germencik Geothermal Power Plant. Photo: Courtesy of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

The agreement applies to two of Gurmat’s geothermal power plants, each generating 47.5MW of clean energy. These two plants are powered by steam turbines supplied by MHPS.

Gurmat is considered to be the biggest geothermal power plants operator in the country, with a total operating capacity of 185MW. The company is presently developing 160MW in new capacity from geothermal power plants.

The Germencik geothermal power plant is located in the city of Aydin, about 60km of Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city situated beside the Aegean Sea.

The geothermal plant has two units, Galip Hoca (Unit 1) and Efe-1 (Unit 2), which started commercial operations in 2009 and 2015, respectively. The plants are powered by MHPS’ steam turbines, manufactured at the Nagasaki Works, while the generators were made by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

The parts supply agreement was signed by MHPS’ European subsidiary and it initially covers a period of 7 years. As per the agreement, MHPS will provide parts management and services at the Germencik plant, including the dispatch of engineers.

MHPS said: “Going forward, MHPS will continue to offer geothermal power generating equipment and facilities to prospective customers worldwide, contributing to the growth of low-carbon power generation.”

In June, MHPS) along with its group company Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Environmental Solutions (MHPS-ES) secured an order to provide environmental systems upgrade work at Unit 3 of the Boryeong Power Station.

The upgrade is aimed at reducing sulfur oxide (SOx), nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulates emissions and is in line with the Korean Government’s drive to reduce air pollution caused by the nation’s coal-fired power plants. The new systems are scheduled to begin operations next August.

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract of the unit 3’s upgrade has been offered to STX Heavy Industries, with which MHPS has a technical tie-up in flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems. STX Heavy Industries has placed the order for the environmental upgrade with MHPS and MHPS-ES.

Related News

Related Industry Opinion

Related

Marubeni achieves financial closing for 98MW geothermal project in Indonesia

Popular Trending today

  1. MHPS to provide parts management services for Germencik geothermal power plant in Turkey
  2. Marubeni achieves financial closing for 98MW geothermal project in Indonesia
  3. US DOE selects University of Utah site for $140m geothermal R&D project
  4. AfDB, CIF offer financing for 35MW geothermal power plant in Kenya
  5. Ormat commissions third unit of Sarulla geothermal power plant in Indonesia

Supplier

  1. Watlow
  2. Future Market Insights
    Global Industry Outlook & Business Review
  3. Transparency Market Research
    In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results
  4. Lightning Eliminators