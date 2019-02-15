Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has commenced trial operation of gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) for the 880MW Jawa-2 Project in Indonesia.

Jawa-2 Project is being developed by Indonesian state-owned electric utility PT PLN (Persero) at the Tanjung Priok Power Plant on Java Island.

MHPS said that the project to build GTCC natural-gas-fired power generation facilities is currently in its final stage. The commercial start-up of the GTCC operations is expected to be achieved in May 2019.

The GTCC operations will enable the Jawa-2 Project to generate power by gas turbine and by a steam turbine to utilize recovered exhaust heat.

So far, the two units of the power plant have been commissioned to operate as simple gas turbine systems.

The Jawa-2 Project is located in Tanjung Priok, a port city located nearly 10km northeast of central Jakarta. MHPS in partnership with Mitsubishi and domestic firm Wasa Mitra Engineering holds the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the power plant.

Under the contract, MHPS agreed to supply two M701F gas turbines, two exhaust heat recovery boilers, a steam turbine and auxiliary equipment. The company said that it expects handing over the completed power project ahead of schedule.

The Jawa-2 Project is expected to contribute to the Indonesian government’s 35,000MW power expansion program, which aims to address the Southeast Asian country’s rapidly growing demand for electricity.

Apart from the Jawa-2 power plant, MHPS and Mitsubishi were jointly awarded a full-turnkey order for EPC by PLN for a 500MW natural-gas-fired GTCC power plant at Muara Karang near Jakarta.

MHPS said that installation of the of the power generation equipment, including an M701F gas turbine, is in progress towards the commissioning of the GTCC system by the end of this year.

Earlier this month, MHPS said that its JAC turbines were selected by Balico for the 1.6GW Chickahominy Power Station in the US state of Virginia. The natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant, which will be built in Charles City County, will feature three 1×1 M501JAC powertrains.