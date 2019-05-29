The upgrade will increase the output of Sidi Krir and El Atf thermal power plants in Egypt.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has received a contract for the upgrade of the Sidi Krir and El Atf thermal power plants in Egypt.

Both power stations are operating natural gas fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) generators with a rated output of 750MW, with two M701F gas turbines provided by MHPS as the core components.

The upgrade to be undertaken by MHPS to increase output of two plants

The upgrade is expected to increase output, improve power generation efficiency, reduce facility downtime, and contribute to a more stable energy supply, while the upgraded facilities are expected to start operations in the first half of 2021.

The Sidi Krir Power Station is located at the Mediterranean Sea coast approximately 50km west of Alexandria city, and since 2009, the facility has been operated by the West Delta Electricity Production Company (WDEPC).

The El Atf Power Station located approximately 80km east of Alexandria on the Nile delta is being operated by the Middle Delta Electricity Production Company (MDEPC) since 2009.

MHPS has received the contract for upgrade of projects through its Egyptian subsidiary and is expected to supply upgraded components for the M701F gas turbines, and other generator parts to enhance the efficiency of the power generation facilities.

In addition MHPS is expected to send its technical advisors to support the installation and trial operations, while Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MELCO) would provide the parts for the gas turbine generators.

MHPS said in a statement: “Electricity demand in Egypt is increasing at a rate that greatly exceeds economic growth.

“Going forward, to ensure a stable power supply, along with private investment to expand power derived from renewable energy, it will be essential to further increase generating capacity from public utilities, and enhance the efficiency and reliability of power generation and transmission facilities. These projects will contribute to alleviating the situation.”