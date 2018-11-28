Vineyard Wind has selected MHI Vestas as preferred wind turbine supplier for the 800MW project, which will be located off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

If the contract is finalized, MHI Vestas will supply its V164-9.5 MW turbines for the large-scale offshore wind project in the US.

It is expected that the scale of the offshore wind project could result in developing a local supply chain in the region. Once the turbine supply order is confirmed, MHI Vestas will start the process of local hiring and supply chain investment to support the project as it nears the construction phase.

MHI Vestas CEO Philippe Kavafyan said: “We feel honoured to have been selected as preferred supplier for the first large-scale offshore wind project in the US.

“In bringing the V164-9.5 MW, the world’s most powerful wind turbine, to Massachusetts, Vineyard Wind ensures that the Commonwealth will be home to our most recent technology that is extremely well suited to conditions along the eastern seaboard.We look forward to partnering with Vineyard Wind to help Massachusetts achieve its climate targets and bring clean energy jobs to the region.”

Construction of the wind farm is expected to begin next year, as Vineyard Wind continues with the permitting processes. It is anticipated to enter into operations by 2021, after long-term contracts between Vineyard Wind and electric distribution companies in Massachusetts are awarded and executed.

Once operational, the wind farm can offset more than 1.6 million tons of carbon emissions per year, which is equivalent of removing 325,000 cars from streets.

Power generated from the wind farm will be enough to be supplied to 450,000 US households. It can also result in energy-related cost savings of up to $3.7bn to the New England region during the life of the project.

Vineyard Wind CEO Lars Pedersen said: “We are pleased to announce the selection of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind as preferred supplier for the United States’ first utility-scale wind farm.

“MHI Vestas shares Massachusetts’ strategic commitment to affordable offshore wind power and sustainable energy solutions that will benefit future generations. By driving down the cost of energy through reliable wind turbine technology, MHI Vestas is the perfect partner for our company and the Commonwealth.”

Vineyard Wind is owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid Renewables with each holding 50% stake.