MHI Vestas signs conditional agreement to supply turbines for Moray East offshore project

MHI Vestas has signed a conditional agreement to supply turbines for the 950MW Moray East offshore wind project.

Moray Offshore Windfarm (East) has selected MHI Vestas to supply 100 of its V164-9.5 MW offshore wind turbine generators for the project. The company is a joint venture company owned by EDP Renewables, Engie and Diamond Generating Europe Limited (DGE) with 57%, 23% and 20% respectively.

MHI Vestas CEO, Philippe Kavafyan said: “With this conditional agreement, we are exceptionally pleased to see Moray East move one step closer to Final Investment Decision.

“The supply of 100 units of our V164-9.5 MW turbines, the most powerful commercially available turbine in the world, is confirming MHI Vestas Offshore Wind’s strong UK pipeline.

“This translates into clean energy jobs locally and across the UK through our production of blades on the Isle of Wight and the local offshore wind supply chain. We look forward to working together with the Moray East project to maximise its potential for the local area.”

The wind farm will be located 22km from the coast of Scotland, which last year won the Contract for Difference (CfD) from the UK Government to supply electricity at £57.50/MWh.

The offshore wind project will generate enough electricity to be supplied to 950,000 UK homes.

Project development for the offshore wind farm commenced when development rights were won in the UK’s 3rd round of offshore wind licencing in 2010.

In 2014, the project received the planning consent from the Scottish Government for offshore works and Aberdeenshire Council for onshore works.

Moray East project director Oscar Diaz said: “This agreement comes after the selection of MHI Vestas as preferred turbine supplier, and Fraserburgh as preferred port from which operation and maintenance of the turbines will be undertaken.

“I am grateful for the co-operation with our partners in industry and beyond which will enable the project to reach another important milestone.”