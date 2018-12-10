MHI Vestas has signed a firm turbine supply order for the 950MW Moray East offshore wind farm, located 22km from the coast of Scotland.

Under the contract, MHI Vestas will supply 100 of its V164-9.5MW turbines for the Moray East offshore wind farm. The order also includes a 15-year service agreement.

Last year, the offshore wind farm won the contract for difference (CfD) from the UK Government to supply electricity at £57.50/MWh. This represented a significant reduction in the cost compared to similar projects which are presently under construction.

Power generated from the wind farm will be sufficient to be supplied to at least 950,000 average UK homes, while avoiding nearly 1.3 million tonnes of CO2 and 31,000 tonnes of SO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere.

The wind farm is owned by Moray Offshore Windfarm (East) which is a joint venture between EDP Renewables with 43.3% stake and Engie with 23.3% and Diamond Green (DGL) with 33.4% stake.

Moray East project director Oscar Diaz said: “Moray East is a landmark project for the offshore wind industry, delivering sustainable, renewable generation at a highly competitive power price.

“The project will bring new opportunities to areas including Fraserburgh, where we have announced the windfarm’s operations and maintenance base will be located, and in the Cromarty Firth, where the port was last week selected as the pre-assembly port.

“We look forward to working with MHI Vestas, particularly in Fraserburgh and in Invergordon, where we have ongoing plans for local supply chain engagement.”

Recently, Moray East announced financial closure for the £2.6bn wind farm. The wind farm is expected to begin operations in 2022.

A syndicate of 16 commercial banks as well as EKF, Denmark’s Export Credit Agency (EKF) and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) have provided the financing for the Moray East offshore wind farm.

The financing includes a £2.1bn debt facility and £0.5bn of ancillary facilities.

Earlier, Danish cable supplier NKT had secured a contract to deliver and install export cable systems for the wind farm.