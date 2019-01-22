MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has installed the final turbine at Vattenfall's 406MW Horns Reef 3 offshore wind project in Denmark.

The Horns Reef 3 offshore wind project, which is located in the North Sea, features 49 V164-8.3 MW turbines from MHI Vestas, a 50:50 joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

The offshore wind farm marks the fourth project for MHI Vestas in Denmark and is the first to see the installation of the V164 range of turbines.

MHI Vestas chief operations officer Flemming Ougaard said: “As a company based in Denmark and with a strong industrial footprint here, we’re extremely proud to have installed the V164-8.3 MW turbine in Danish waters at Horns Reef 3.

“The successful installation of all 49 turbines is a testament to our focus on safety and the strong relationships we have with our construction partners.”

MHI Vestas collaborated with A2Sea and Fred. Olsen Windcarrier for the installation of the 49 8.3MW turbines. A2SEA had deployed its purpose-built offshore installation vessel Sea Installer for the installation of the turbines.

In July 2018, the first of the 49 turbines was installed at the Horns Reef 3 offshore wind project. Construction on the project began in October 2017.

The wind turbines are mounted on 40-50m monopile structures made from steel.

Upon its full commissioning, the Horns Reef 3 offshore wind project will generate enough clean energy to meet the power consumption needs of 425,000 Danish households.

The offshore wind project is expected to increase the overall electricity production in Denmark by 12%. It is also anticipated to offset more than 580,000 tons of CO2 and over 13,000 tons of SO2 emissions annually.

The offshore wind farm is being built within an 88km2 area, located 29-44km west of Houstrup Strand on the west coast of the Danish Jutland Peninsula.

Horns Reef 3 marks the third phase of the Horns Rev offshore wind project. The first phase – Horns Rev 1 with a capacity of 160MW was commissioned in 2002. In 2009, the second phase – Horns Rev 2 with a capacity of 209MW was inaugurated.