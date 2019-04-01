Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has agreed to supply H-100 gas turbine and compressor packages for the phase 1 of the Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique, which is being developed by ExxonMobil and its partners.

Located in the Rovuma Basin, the Rovuma LNG project will liquefy and sell natural gas sourced from the Mamba fields contained in the offshore Area 4 block.

MHI said that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor (MCO) will provide the LNG project with the main liquefaction compressors, while Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) will deliver dual-shaft, 120MW H-100 gas turbines as the mechanical drivers.

According to MHI, the Rovuma LNG project is expected to use the company’s Air Products AP-X process to build the natural gas liquefaction plant. The deliverables under the order will be subject to final investment decision on the LNG project by the Mozambique Rovuma Venture.

ExxonMobil, Eni, the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH), Kogas and Galp are the stakeholders in the Mozambican joint venture.

MHI president and CEO Seiji Izumisawa said: “We are pleased that ExxonMobil and their partners were the first to select MHI’s H-100 driven compressor trains for their Rovuma LNG project and anticipate future uses for the flexible turbine design. We are confident that our products will prove to be a game-changer for the LNG industry.

“This project will allow us to demonstrate the benefits of MHI’s LNG solution in terms of lower production costs, increased productivity, reduced complexity and lower lifecycle costs, while significantly reducing plant emissions.”

Last December, the Area 4 partners secured sufficient offtake commitments from affiliated buyers of the co-venture parties to head towards making a final investment decision for the Rovuma LNG Project. The LNG project is expected to begin production in 2024.

The development plan for phase one of the project will see the installation of two LNG trains, which will each have an annual production capacity of 7.6 million tons.

ExxonMobil on behalf of the joint venture will be leading the construction and operation of natural gas liquefaction and associated facilities, while Eni will head the construction and operation of upstream facilities of the Rovuma LNG Project.