MGX Minerals Inc. and engineering partner PurLucid Treatment Solutions ("PurLucid") are pleased to report commissioning results from its commercial-scale 5m3 per hour (750 barrel per day) NFLi-5 advanced wastewater treatment system.

The system is currently operating and under contract with an oilsands SAGD operator to process evaporator blowdown water (EBD). The study focused on a 3-week operational period in December 2018 as preparation for an additional in-line deployment of a new 10m3 per hour (1500 bpd), which is now underway.

In addition to generating approximately C$30,000 in revenue for the Company during the study period, the system was highly successful in achieving all treatment chemical key performance indicators. Most notable were treatment outcomes, which included removal of silica, calcium and magnesium totaling 99.7%, 88% and 72%, respectively. Additionally, total suspended solids in the treated product were non-detectable, effectively creating a clean water by-product for reuse. Hourly throughput during the commissioning phase was also reported as stable and optimization of control systems were successful in maintaining flow balance, overcoming any concerns of outdoor operations in cold weather conditions.

Rapid Lithium Brine Extraction Technology

MGX has developed a rapid lithium extraction technology eliminating or greatly reducing the physical footprint and investment in large, multi-phase, lake sized, lined evaporation ponds, as well as enhancing the quality of extraction and recovery across a complex range of brines as compared with traditional solar evaporation. This technology is applicable to petrolithium (oil and gas wastewater), natural brine, and other brine sources such as lithium-rich mine and industrial plant wastewater. The 2nd upcoming SAGD on site installation contains lithium in the 100ppm range suitable for extraction as part of the wastewater treatment process as petrolithium.