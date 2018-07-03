McDermott International (MDR) has won two technology contracts from a subsidiary of PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical, PT Chandra Asri Perkasa, for the planned new petrochemical complex in Indonesia.

McDermott’s scope of work includes licensing and basic engineering packages for Lummus Technology’s olefins technology, including Short Residence Time (SRT®) ethylene heater design and critical supply, and for butadiene extraction technology.

The steam cracker is expected to produce 1,100 kta of ethylene and 600 kta of propylene using Lummus Technology’s proprietary, highly selective SRT VII cracking heaters. Additionally, the complex is expected to produce approximately 175 kta of butadiene using the market-leading BASF/Lummus Technology butadiene extraction technology.

“Lummus Technology has a strong relationship with Chandra Asri that goes back more than 25 years,” said Daniel M. McCarthy, Executive Vice President of McDermott’s Lummus Technology business. “We licensed several technologies for their first complex and look forward to working with them on the second complex, which will boost petrochemical production to help meet domestic demand in Indonesia.”

Source: Company Press Release