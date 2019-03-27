McDermott International has bagged an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) contract from Unipetrol for its Litvinov refinery in Czech Republic.

Under the contract, McDermott will be responsible to provide EPCM services for the upgrade of a hydrocracking unit at the Litvinov refinery. Previously, the company carried out a feasibility study and basic engineering design and will now undertake the procurement and installation phase.

The Litvinov refinery, which broke ground way back in 1939, started production of gasoline from brown coal in 1942.

McDermott Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian senior vice president Tareq Kawash said: “This award is testament to McDermott’s long-standing relationship and extensive track record with Unipetrol.

“We believe our ability to combine local knowledge and global expertise makes us uniquely positioned to execute this project.”

McDermott said that it has worked with Unipetrol for the last 20 years by executing various feasibility studies, front end engineering and design (FEED) and EPCM projects for the latter’s refineries and petrochemical facilities across the Czech Republic.

The company said that the latest contract work for the Litvinov refinery will be fully performed from its office in Brno, Czech Republic with the project likely to be completed in second quarter 2020.

McDermott intends to immediately work on the project and will log the contract award in its first quarter 2019 backlog.

Recently, the company won a technology contract for the basic engineering and licensing of Irkutsk Oil’s 650 KTA ethylene plant in Russia. The company was also given an order to provide detailed engineering and material supply of six short residence time (SRT) pyrolysis heaters for the Russian ethylene plant.

Earlier in the month, McDermott commissioned a new CDAlky reactor at PetroChina’s refinery in Jilin, China, thereby enabling the downstream asset to produce motor fuel alkylate. The 9,000 barrels per day alkylation unit is among the four CDAlky projects bagged by the company from PetroChina.

In December 2018, the company was awarded two technology contracts from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) to provide the license and basic engineering design of a 200 KTA polypropylene plant in Barauni, India, and also for a 420 KTA polypropylene plant in the Indian state Gujarat.