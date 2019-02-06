McDermott International has bagged a contract from Woodside Energy to carry out front-end engineering and design (FEED) activities for the floating production unit (FPU) to be deployed for the Scarborough gas project offshore Australia.

The Scarborough gas project, which is proposed to be developed in the Indian Ocean off the Western Australian coast, aims to tap into 7.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves from the Scarborough field in the Carnarvon Basin.

McDermott said that its center of excellence located in The Hague, Netherlands, will lead the study and early engineering of the project.

Following the completion of the FEED study, the contract could be expanded to an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract. This will be subject to the approval of the project for full development by Woodside Energy and its Scarborough joint venture partners.

The FPU for the Scarborough gas project will be capable of processing natural gas. Its capabilities include gas separation, dehydration and compression along with Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) regeneration and water handling.

According to McDermott, the vessel’s topside will be designed to enable a production capacity of 7-9 metric tons per annum. The topside will be mounted on a semi-submersible hull in water depth of 2,952ft.

McDermott revealed that the FPU will be operated remotely and will use minimum human resources.

McDermott Asia Pacific senior vice president Ian Prescott said: “Woodside is a key customer of our Company, and it is therefore outstanding to see such an important project leveraging off McDermott’s global capabilities.

“In partnering with Woodside on the front-end engineering and design study, we will use our best-in-class engineering know-how and project execution expertise to ensure successful delivery of the project.”

Woodside with a stake of 75% is the operator of the Scarborough field while the remaining stake of 25% is owned by BHP.

The Scarborough gas project will involve 12 daisy-chained subsea wells that will be tied back to the semisubmersible FPU.

Onshore processing of the produced gas will be done at the Pluto LNG facility in Burrup Peninsula, located nearly 380km from the project. The gas from the Scarborough gas project is transported through a 430km or so long export pipeline to the expanded LNG facility.