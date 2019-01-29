McDermott International has secured a contract from LLOG Exploration Company for deep water subsea pipeline tiebacks and structures from the Stonefly development to the Ram Powell platform, located nearly 225Km southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Under the contract, McDermott will provide project management, installation engineering, subsea structure and spoolbase stalk fabrication, and subsea installation of the subsea infrastructure.

The works under contract would support a two well subsea tieback from the Stonefly development site to the Ram Powell platform through a 60,000 foot 6-inch pipeline at water depths between 3,300 and 4,100 feet.

McDermott is also expected to design, fabricate and install a steel catenary riser, a pipeline end manifold and two in-line sleds.

McDermott North, Central and South America senior vice president Richard Heo said: “This award demonstrates McDermott’s commitment to helping LLOG safely and competitively deliver the Stonefly development.

“McDermott’s proven track record of project execution in the Gulf of Mexico, combined with our industry-leading subsea capabilities and integrated business model, will help drive efficiency while maintaining our uncompromising commitment to safety and quality.”

The Ram Powell tension leg platform is located in 3,200 feet of water in Viosca Knoll Area, at Block 956, and is capable of processing 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 200 million cubic feet of gas per day.

At the Viosca Knoll 999 area of the Stonefly development, McDermott is planning to use the 50-acre spoolbase in Gulfport, Mississippi, for fabrication and reeled solutions.

McDermott is expected to install the subsea tiebacks and structures using its North Ocean 105 vessel in the third quarter of 2019. The structure design and installation engineering has started in January 2019 in McDermott’s Houston office.

In November 2018, McDermott International has received an EPIC contract for Petrobras’ Rota 3 rigid pipeline project.

Under the contract, McDermott is responsible for the installation of third phase of Rota 3 rigid pipeline that connects the Brazilian offshore pre-salt pipeline system to an onshore location at Maricá City.

Rota 3 is a 355km rigid pipeline project, which is part of Santos Basin pre-salt gas offloading and transportation system of Petrobras.