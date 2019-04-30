McDermott International has completed the final offshore campaign for the Inpex-operated Ichthys LNG Project, located offshore Western Australia.

The Ichthys LNG project, which is located about 220km off the Western Australian coast, has commenced production in 2018.

The project involved development of the Ichthys offshore gas and condensate field, which is located in water depths of 260m, and also addition of an 890km gas pipeline.

The final offshore campaign, which marks the second of two remaining work packages under McDermott’s contract, involved subsea tiebacks to new drill centers.

Work has been executed by McDermott’s Lay Vessel 108 (LV 108).

McDermott Asia Pacific senior vice-president Ian Prescott said: “The final campaign was executed in a live producing field, and as such, we put in place additional risk and controls management that ensured our success and met all of the customer expectations. This has demonstrated McDermott’s execution capability on a large-scale, complex SURF EPCI scope.

“Our outstanding record of accomplishment confirms our expertise and ability to execute one of the world’s largest subsea contracts to date.”

McDermott is due to complete a small fabrication at its fabrication yard in Batam, Indonesia, to mark to completion of its work packages for the Ichthys LNG Project.

Claimed to be one of the largest and most complex resource developments in the world, the Ichthys LNG Project involves liquefying natural gas sourced from the Ichthys gas-condensate field offshore Western Australia at an onshore gas liquefaction plant constructed in Darwin, Northern Territory.

The project aims to produce and ship approximately 8.9 million tons of LNG and approximately 1.65 million tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) per year, along with approximately 100,000 barrels of condensate per day at peak.

About 70% of the LNG produced by Ichthys LNG will be supplied to Japanese customers.

The project is led by Inpex with 62.245% stake. Other project partners include Total with 30% stake, CPC Corporation with 2.625% interest, Tokyo Gas with 1.575% stake, Osaka Gas with 1.2% interest, Kansai Electric Power with 1.2% interest, JERA with 0.735% stake and Toho Gas holding 0.42% interest.