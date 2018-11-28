McDermott International said that it has won a subsea umbilical and flowline installation contract from Royal Dutch Shell for the Great White Frio development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The Great White Frio development is contained in the Alaminos Canyon Block 857, which is located nearly 402km south of Houston.

Under the contract given by Shell’s subsidiary Shell Exploration and Production, McDermott will be responsible for project management and engineering, installation of a flexible flowline from the well to a pipeline end termination.

The company will also provide installation of a 2,000ft long steel flying lead along with two electrical flying leads (EFLs) in a water depth of 8,000ft.

McDermott revealed that project management and engineering are slated to be carried out in Houston, Texas. The company is targeting to complete offshore installation in mid-2019.

McDermott North, Central and South America senior vice president Richard Heo said: “This award demonstrates McDermott’s commitment to helping Shell safely and competitively deliver Great White – their next-generation deep-water energy project.

“McDermott’s proven track record of project execution in the Gulf of Mexico with Shell, combined with our industry-leading subsea capabilities and integrated business model, will help drive efficiency while maintaining our uncompromising commitment to safety and quality.”

Operated by Shell Offshore, the Great White development is part of the Perdido Regional Host production hub. The Perdido hub, which entered into commercial production in 2010, also involves production from two other fields Silvertip and Tobago.

The hub has a capability of gathering, processing and exporting oil and gas produced from water depths of nearly 2,300m-2,800m. Overall, it is capable of handling 100,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The Great White field produces almost 80% of Perdido’s total production. Shell holds a stake of 33.34% in the Great White field and is partnered by BP (33.33%) and Chevron (33.33%).

In August 2018, McDermott was awarded a subsea umbilical and flowline installation contract from Shell for the Silvertip field development. The company then said that it will deploy the North Ocean 102 vessel to execute the contract work, which is slated to be completed in 2019.