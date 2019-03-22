McDermott International has bagged an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract in the range $500m-$750m from an undisclosed Middle East customer.

The contract for new facilities to be installed in the Arabian Gulf covers EPCI services for six new offshore jackets along with three associated topsides, said McDermott.

Under the scope of the contract, the company will also be responsible for an 8km long, 28-inch corrosion resistant alloy cladded pipeline, two inter-platform bridges and 8km long composite cables along with brownfield works at the existing offshore facilities.

The company expects the duration of the work to be nearly 34 months with the contract award to be reflected in the first quarter 2019 backlog.

McDermott’s engineering teams based in the Middle East and Chennai, India are expected to be used for the project. Fabrication work pertaining to the contract will be mainly undertaken at the company’s facilities in Batam, Indonesia.

The company said that the Emerald Sea, Derrick Barge 30, and Derrick Barge 50 vessels from its fleet are scheduled to perform the installation and completions work related to the contract.

Last month, the company bagged two EPCI contracts from Saudi Aramco related to the Marjan field located in the Arabian Gulf. One of the contracts is valued between $500m-$750m while the other is valued at $50m-$250m.

Under the terms of the larger contract, McDermott will be responsible for designing, procuring, fabricating, installation, testing and pre-commissioning of the TP-10 tie-in platform, six gas lift topside modules and associated pipeline and subsea cables.

As per the second contract, the company will deliver a full suite of EPCI services for upgrade of two existing platforms at the Marjan field. The platforms are associated with the installation of related equipment for electrical submersible pumps (ESPs) and space for a high integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS) to be installed later on alongside subsea composite cable lay and topside cable tie-ins.

Earlier this month, McDermott along with GE’s Baker Hughes (BHGE) was awarded subsea equipment contracts from BP for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project, which is straddled in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

McDermott, on its part, will handle the EPCI of the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project, under a contract worth $500m-$750m.