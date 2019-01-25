McDermott International has bagged an engineering, procurement and construction EPC contract for the Cassia Compression Project located offshore Trinidad from BP Trinidad & Tobago (bpTT).

The Cassia Compression project, which was sanctioned by the BP subsidiary last month, will enable the company to access and produce low pressure gas reserves from the producing fields contained in the Greater Cassia Area, thereby maximizing recovery from the existing resources.

The new gas development project is located 57km southeast off Trinidadian coast. Under the project, BPTT will build a new platform, dubbed Cassia C, which will have a throughput capacity of 1.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas a day.

Under the contract, worth between $250-500m, McDermott will be responsible for the Cassia C topsides, a 3,747 ton jacket and a 793 ton bridge that will connect Cassia C with Cassia B.

The contract also calls for brownfield modifications at the Cassia B platform.

McDermott North, Central and South America senior vice president Richard Heo said: “This award demonstrates how, through strong collaboration and consistent project execution, we continue to build our relationship with bpTT.

“To ensure project execution excellence, we will leverage our One McDermott Way operating model to safely and efficiently deliver the Cassia Compression Platform with the highest quality.”

McDermott plans to fabricate and construct the compression platform at its fabrication facility in Altamira, Mexico.

Earlier, Fluor carried out the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the Cassia Compression Platform Project. The company was responsible for the design of the new offshore gas compression platform bridge along with related brownfield modifications.

Gas drawn from the Greater Cassia Area will be transported to Cassia C for compression, after which it will be exported via the nearby Cassia B platform.

The gas received at Cassia will be compressed in three gas turbine driven compressors and sent back to Cassia B for export. Liquids from both the Cassia C and Cassia B platforms will be combined and boosted for export, as per BP.

First gas from the Cassia Compression project is anticipated to be achieved in the third quarter of 2021.