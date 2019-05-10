McDermott International (MDR) announced it has been awarded a sizeable contract by ADNOC to provide FEED services on a design-competition basis for phase one of the Umm Shaif Gas Cap Condensate Development Project.

The scope of work also includes the preparation and submission of an EPCI proposal reflecting the design of the offshore facilities developed by McDermott through this FEED work.

“This award reflects the market’s recognition that McDermott is well qualified to provide execution-focused engineering design services to clients,” said Linh Austin, McDermott’s Senior Vice President, Middle East and North Africa. “Our extensive EPCI experience allows us to deliver technically robust engineering design to clients as a ‘one-stop-shop’ on a global scale.”

The FEED project is scheduled to be executed from McDermott’s London office with support from its Dubai and Chennai locations.

Work on the project will begin immediately and the contract award was reflected in McDermott’s first quarter 2019 backlog.

Source: Company Press Release