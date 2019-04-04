McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) today announced that Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), McDermott's joint venture with Chevron, has been awarded a sizeable technology contract by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) for the license and basic engineering design of a 2,500 KTA delayed coker at its planned Cauvery Basin Refinery at Nagapattinam in Tamilnadu, India.

The unit will utilize the proprietary CLG delayed coking technology which maximizes value from the vacuum residue stream.

“This award represents the continued trust in our advanced delayed coking technology by Indian refiners and CPCL in particular,” said Leon de Bruyn, Senior Vice President of McDermott’s Lummus Technology business. “High flexibility of our coking technology to process opportunity crudes while maximizing yield of valuable products is beneficial for improved refinery margins.”

McDermott’s Lummus Technology is a leading licensor of proprietary petrochemicals, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies, and a supplier of proprietary catalysts and related engineering. With a heritage spanning more than 100 years, encompassing approximately 3,100 patents and patent applications, Lummus Technology provides one of the industry’s most diversified technology portfolios to the hydrocarbon processing sector.

This contract was signed in the first quarter of 2019.

