Manila Water Company (MWCI) has selected Black & Veatch to train its professionals and water industry partners in the finer points of biological nutrient removal (BNR) in wastewater treatment.

Dr. James Barnard, a Global Practice and Technology Leader for Black & Veatch’s water business, and Dr. Andrew Shaw, Associate Vice President at Black & Veatch, led the knowledge transfer session. Dr. Barnard was the 2011 winner of the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize.

The two-day technology conference was attended by more than 70 water professionals, some 50 of whom were from MWCI. Dr. Barnard and Dr. Shaw shared technology insights, practical experience and recommendations with a focus on advancing Philippines’ capacity building and infrastructure development efforts.

“Knowledge transfer is a key component of our projects. We believe strong collaboration and effective knowledge sharing with water utilities, like Manila Water, can help address complexities faced by regional utilities,” said William Yong, Vice President and Managing Director of Black & Veatch’s water business in Southeast Asia.

Yong added that knowledge transfer provides Manila Water professionals with more knowledge and awareness in the drive to meet tightened environmental regulations. Understanding of BNR best practices also equips the local teams with capabilities to identify and minimize issues associated with retrofitting existing wastewater assets and building new infrastructure.

Constructing and sustaining infrastructure is central to a country’s growth. With talent and skills development at the core of innovation and implementation success, Black & Veatch’s knowledge transfer programs benefit global clients in countries as diverse as Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Source: Company Press Release