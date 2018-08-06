Germany-based MAN Energy Solutions has bagged two orders to supply a total of 15 MAN engines for two Bangladeshi power plants with a combined capacity of 286MW.

The first of the Bangladeshi power plants is of 120MW, which is being built on the eastern bank of Karnaphuli River in the Chittagong District.

MAN Energy Solutions will supply six MAN 48/60 engines, each of 20.7MW capacity for the new power plant in Chittagong to be operated by Anlima Energy.

The German manufacturer will also supply further auxiliary equipment and will be responsible for monitoring erection and commissioning.

The second Bangladeshi power plant, of 167MW capacity, owned by BPDB-RPCL Powergen, will feature nine MAN 51/60 Dual-Fuel engines. It will be built in Mirsarai upazila in Chittagong District.

Owing to their dual-fuel technology, the MAN 51/60 Dual-Fuel engines can be either operated on liquid fuel or natural gas. In the past, MAN Energy Solutions had supplied the same type of engines to a 150MW power plant that is currently being operated in Kodda, Gazipur by BPDB-RPCL.

Chinese company Sinohydro, which is a recurring partner for the German firm, is responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the Mirsarai power plant.

MAN Energy Solutions MENA region power plant sales regional head Waldemar Wiesn said: “Increasing energy demand is still the country’s biggest challenge. Despite successful efforts to add new power plants in the past years, the overall generation capacity of 16 GW is still too low, given the country’s 160 Million inhabitants and vital economic growth rate.

“The government continues to address this and is encouraging Independent Power Producers to invest in order to achieve an installed base of 24 GW by the year 2024. Our new customer Anlima has heeded that call”.

In another part of the world, MAN Energy Solutions had won an order last month from Oman Liquefied Natural Gas (Oman LNG) to deliver nine MAN 51/60 gas engines for a new 120MW power plant in Qalhat, Oman. The Omani power plant will replace an existing gas-turbine plant and will power an operating LNG facility of Oman LNG.