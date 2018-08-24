Gold is a precious metal that often occurs in free elemental form in rocks and in alluvial deposits. A significant part of world’s gold production is consumed in making jewelry. Though South Africa remained as a leading contributor to the world’s gold supply in the past century, China is currently the world's largest gold producer.

Here is the list of major gold mines across the world:

Grasberg gold mine: Located in the remote highlands of the Sudirman Mountain Range in the province of Papua, Indonesia, the Grasberg gold mine is the world’s largest gold mine. The mine was discovered in 1988. The Grasberg minerals district includes three operating mines, the Grasberg open pit, the Deep Ore Zone (DOZ) underground mine and the Big Gossan underground mine. The mine is operated by Freeport Indonesia (PTFI), a subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX). PTFI owns 90.64% of the Grasberg mining operation, while the remaining is owned by the Government of Indonesia. More than 19,000 people work at the mine.

South Deep gold mine: Located 45km south-west of Johannesburg in the Witwatersrand Basin, South Africa, the South Deep gold mine is one of major gold mines in the world. With a mine depth of over 2,990m below the surface, it is also one of the deepest mines in the world. The mine began operating in 1961. Goldfields is the owner and operator of the South Deep gold mine. The mine is estimated to contain more than 80m ounces of gold. According to the company’s website, the mine operates one on-property gold plant. The current mineral reserves at the mine are estimated to be depleted in 2095, As of August 2018, the South Deep mine has a workforce of over 3,600 full-time employees. However, Gold Fields revealed its plans to cut 1,560 jobs at its loss-making South Deep mine operations in Gauteng, South Africa as part of a restructuring strategy.

Lihir gold mine: Located 900km north-east of Port Moresby in the New Ireland Province of New Ireland Province of Papua New Guinea (PNG), the Lihir gold mine has been operating since 1997. It is 100% owned and operated by Lihir Gold (LGL). Newcrest acquired the Lihir operation as a result of the merger with LGL in August 2010. The ore from the mine is mostly treated using pressure oxidation before the gold is recovered. The mine has produced over 10 million ounces of gold since the start of production at the stie. It employs nearly 4,500 people. In early 2013, Newcrest commissioned a major expansion of the Lihir processing plant.

Olimpiada gold mine: Located in the Krasnoyarsk region of Eastern Siberia, Russia, the Olimpiada gold mine is owned and operated by Polyus Gold. The mine contributes to half of the Polyus’s total gold output. The ore extracted from the mine is processed at three plants with a combined capacity of 12.2 mln tonnes of ore annually. The Olimpiada gold mine is estimated to contain proven and probable reserves of 28 million ounces, according to the company’s website. It employs 3,140 people.

Pueblo Viejo mine: Owned and operated by Pueblo Viejo Dominicana Corporation (PVDC), the Pueblo Viejo mine is located around 100km north-west of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. PVDC is a joint venture between Barrick Gold (60%) and Goldcorp (40%). First production from the mine started in 2012. It is a projected mine life of more than 25 years. The Pueblo Viejo mine is estimated to contain proven and probable reserves of 7.2 million ounces. In 2017, gold production from the mine was at 650,000 ounces. The Quisqueya I power plant supplies power to the Pueblo Viejo mine. In May 2018, PVDC agreed to convert the Quisqueya I power generation facility from heavy fuel oil (HFO) to natural gas.