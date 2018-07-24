Maire Tecnimont’s subsidiary KT-Kinetics Technology has secured two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for refinery process units at the Kstovo Refinery, in Central Russia.

Maire Tecnimont’s contracts relates to five refinery process units that will be installed at the refinery, as part of the oil residue upgrading project.

The contracts worth $527m have been awarded by LUKOIL NizhegorodNefteorgSyntez, a subsidiary of LUKOIL.

Maire Tecnimont Group chief executive officer Pierroberto Folgiero said: “These two EPC contracts confirm our strong technological focus in the downstream hydrocarbons value chain, which enables our clients to improve process efficiency and product quality, while mitigating the environmental impact.

“Moreover, our distinctive capabilities have led us to further consolidate a long-lasting relationship with a prestigious client such as LUKOIL.”

Under the contracts, the company will be responsible for EPC activities for the implementation of a diesel fuel hydrotreater unit, a hydrogen production unit, a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) unit as well as a gas fractionation unit and a sulphur recovery unit.

The new units are expected to enhance the complexity and technological content of the Kstovo Refinery to produce high value products.

Maire Tecnimont said that the contracts reinforce its positioning in the refining business.

Recently, the company secured an EPC contract from Abu Dhabi Polymer Company (Borouge) for a new polypropylene unit (PP5 project) in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.

Under the contract, Tecnimont will be responsible for a construction of new Polypropylene Unit (PP5), with a maximum production capacity of 480,000 tonnes per year.

The scope of work also includes construction of associated facilities of PP5, which will be integrated within the existing Borouge 3 Complex.

The company had also won a contract for first Borouge polyolefin complex (Borouge 1), which was completed in 2001.

With operations in 40 countries, the Maire Tecnimont Group employs over 5,500 people.